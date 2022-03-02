Woman Buys Female “Slave”, Authorities Horrified By What She Kept Putting Inside Her

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show a significant increase in human trafficking and abductions in America during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Jacksonville, Florida, woman reportedly paid Mexican smugglers to bring a young mother into the U.S. so she could hold her hostage and force her to be her surrogate.

Esthela Clark reportedly paid between $3,000 and $4,000 to have a 26-year-old woman brought to the States under the impression that she was going to be a paid surrogate and would be monitored by doctors. Clark, who was unable to conceive children with her partner, held the woman against her will and inseminated her several times a day with her boyfriend’s sperm.

Court records revealed that the woman, referred to as Y.L., was forced to sleep on Clark’s dining room floor.

When the woman failed to get pregnant, Clark made her have sex with strangers and then keep the condoms so she could be inseminated.

“About a week after Y.L. arrived in Jacksonville, Clark began trying to inseminate her. Whenever Y.L. was ovulating, Clark and Castellanos would have sex using a condom,” court records stated.

“When Castellanos ejaculated, Clark would transfer the semen from the condom to a plastic syringe and then insert the semen into Y.L.'s vagina. This took place three to four times a day during periods when Y.L. was ovulating.”

Clark told the woman that she was not able to conceive because she was “too fat” and subsequently forced her to lose 65 pounds.

The woman was often made to sleep in bleach on a floor and was forced to do work such as washing Clark’s car. She was ultimately rescued when a neighbor noticed that she was washing Clark’s car in the winter while wearing a small amount of clothing. There were also signs of apparent injuries.

Clark was eventually arrested for the imprisonment.

