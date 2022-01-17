Skip to main content

Woman Bites Officer During Arrest, Blood Test Results Come Back With Terrible News

Photo Credit: Nationalist Analysis

Photo Credit: Nationalist Analysis

Note: we are republishing this story amid nationwide discussion regarding police accountability and the relationship between police officers and their communities.

A Memphis woman is facing a slew of charges after attacking an officer as she tried to escape from police custody, authorities say.

Photo Credit: Google

Photo Credit: Google

According to police, 38-year-old Daytona Smith exposed an officer to HIV after she bit him in the arm. Smith was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, drug possession and criminal exposure to HIV.

The incident occurred after Smith was arrested during a traffic stop because she was driving with expired tags, a suspended license, and no proof of insurance. Officers recovered marijuana, crack, and cocaine from her car following a search.

Photo Credit: Google

Photo Credit: Google

She was placed in custody. However, she began banging on the patrol car’s windows, asking to use the bathroom. As the officers prepared to escort her into the restroom, she tried to run away.

Photo Credit: Google

Photo Credit: Google

Officers chased after her and tackled her to the ground. Smith kept resisting, and bit one officer on the arm, breaking his skin.

According to a police report, Smith told medical professionals that she was HIV positive.

Photo Credit: Nationalist Analysis

Photo Credit: Nationalist Analysis

The officer was taken to hospital, where he received treatment and was released.

Sources: WREG

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

bite
Society

Woman Bites Officer During Arrest, Blood Test Results Come Back With Terrible News

arby
Society

Arby's Sign Letters Allegedly 'Rearranged' Into 'Extremely Offensive' Message

gift
Society

Little Girl Throws Gift In Trash, Mother Uses Plastic Bag To Teach Her A Lesson About Gratitude

offduty
Society

Boy Calls Parents During Burglary While Home Alone, Dad Who's An Off-Duty Cop Arrives And Fatally Shoots Burglar

gunfight
Society

Gunfight Between 79-Year-Old Army Vet And Gun Shop Burglars Ends With 1 Person Dead

flag
Society

Man Finds $5 American Flag At Flea Market, Sees Writing On Stripes And Goes On A Mission

1
Society

Walmart Employee Who Refused Service To Officer Fired

laugh
Society

Woman Laughs In Court During Sentencing, Judge Quickly Wipes The Grin Off Her Face