Woman Caught Doing The Unthinkable To 1-Year-Old At Daycare, Pays The Price

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

A woman from Long Island, New York, was arrested after she was seen slapping a 1-year-old girl in the back of the head repeatedly at the day care where she worked.

Jeanine Sammis, 36, worked at KinderCare in Manhasset and was reported to management after she was seen slapping the toddler on multiple occasions, according to WCBS.

"Her actions were brought to the attention of the management and a subsequent investigation by detectives led to her arrest," said police in a statement.

Sammis was arrested on charges of attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to News12 Long Island. She was released on an appearance ticket.

A similar story occurred in August when an Oklahoma father accused a day care teacher of slapping his 4-year-old son so hard it left a mark, according to KFOR.

Byron Brodeur said his son, Norman, got in trouble at St. Luke's Children's Center when the toddler refused to put his book down for nap time.

"He started crying a little more, I guess, because he didn't want to go to the baby's room, and that's when he got slapped across the chest from his teacher," said Brodeur.

The sound from the slap was so loud that Norman's mother, who works in the classroom next door, was able to hear it. The force of the slap reportedly left a red welt on the toddler's chest.

Brodeur said this is not the first time his son's teacher was accused of hitting a child.

"About a month ago I was walking him into class, and I actually saw the same thing with a different child," he said. "Told an employee; they didn't believe me, of course, and then what do you know? It happens to my own son."

The father has filed a police report and is seeking legal action against the day care. St. Luke's responded to the allegations, saying it terminated the teacher.

"On Wednesday, Aug. 23 a childcare worker at the children’s center in Edmond slapped a 4-year-old boy in the chest. Immediately following the incident, the childcare worker was removed from the situation and terminated," said Phil Greenwald, executive pastor of administration at St. Luke's, in a statement. "We then self-reported the incident to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and Child Welfare."

Greenwald added: "As a church family, we are saddened by this unacceptable behavior."

