Woman Arrested After Receiving More In Welfare Payments Than Most People Make In Years

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that show government benefits fraud has surged during the pandemic. More on this here: https://govmatters.tv/federal-trade-commission-data-show-massive-spike-in-government-benefits-fraud-during-pandemic/

Sabrina Strothers was jailed after collecting state welfare benefits to the tune of $130,000 for three nonexistent children.

She allegedly claimed that she gave birth to three children in 2008 - Thomas, Tomalyia, and Tyreik Wilson.

On Monday, the Allegheny County District Attorney announced the charges against the 23-year-old.

Strothers was reported to Pittsburgh officials in January by her cousin.

When investigators crosschecked the children's Social Security numbers against government records, they discovered that the numbers belonged to people born in 1887, 1945, and 1960.

Strothers received nearly $130,000 in illegal benefits.

She is facing charges on multiple counts of theft, forgery, and welfare fraud.

Sources: Daily Mail

