Woman Approaches Police Car On Side Of The Road, Surprised By What Follows

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports across the country that suggest more and more Americans are having positive interactions with police officers despite changing attitudes about police departments and wider conversation about police reform.

When a woman spotted a state trooper doing something odd, she slowly approached him and was shocked by what he did next.

Kendra Powell was on her way to work an early shift when she spotted a Georgia State Trooper on the side of the road with his trunk open. Curious, she slowly pulled up to see what was going on.

With tensions high in America between the African American community and police, Powell, an African American woman, was nervous to disturb the officer; however, all of her fears were quickly put to rest when she stopped her car.

"I saw a white trooper come from the side of the car. I said good morning and asked if he was okay and needed help," Powell wrote in a post on the Love What Matter Facebook page. "He smiled a brilliant smile and replied no ma'am that he was cleaning his windows. He showed the bottle and towels to me and I told him he had the good stuff."

She was shocked by what happened next.

"He chuckled and asked if I minded if he cleaned mine too. I told him I was OK but he insisted," she continued. "Highlight of my day...state trooper cleaning my windows with the good Rain X cleaner. Every passerby had a stunned expression on their faces."

After the officer finished cleaning Powell's windows, an elderly couple pulled up beside her and asked if he would mind cleaning their windows as well. He happily agreed.

"The lady offered to pay him and he said no, just say a prayer for me...so we did," Powell wrote. "Right along 46 in the wee hours of the morning parked beside the road for EVERYONE to see, we all linked hands and had prayer. White hands, black hands, officer hands, young hands, and old hands...gave glory like never before."

It just goes to show that when people put aside their differences and prejudices, great things can happen.

"Couldn't ask for a better way to start my day," Powell said.

