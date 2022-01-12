Skip to main content

Woman Approaches Police Car On Side Of The Road, Surprised By What Follows

Photo Credit: Kendra Powell via Love What Matters/Facebook

Photo Credit: Kendra Powell via Love What Matters/Facebook

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports across the country that suggest more and more Americans are having positive interactions with police officers despite changing attitudes about police departments and wider conversation about police reform.

When a woman spotted a state trooper doing something odd, she slowly approached him and was shocked by what he did next.

Kendra Powell was on her way to work an early shift when she spotted a Georgia State Trooper on the side of the road with his trunk open. Curious, she slowly pulled up to see what was going on.

With tensions high in America between the African American community and police, Powell, an African American woman, was nervous to disturb the officer; however, all of her fears were quickly put to rest when she stopped her car.

"I saw a white trooper come from the side of the car. I said good morning and asked if he was okay and needed help," Powell wrote in a post on the Love What Matter Facebook page. "He smiled a brilliant smile and replied no ma'am that he was cleaning his windows. He showed the bottle and towels to me and I told him he had the good stuff."

She was shocked by what happened next.

"He chuckled and asked if I minded if he cleaned mine too. I told him I was OK but he insisted," she continued. "Highlight of my day...state trooper cleaning my windows with the good Rain X cleaner. Every passerby had a stunned expression on their faces."

After the officer finished cleaning Powell's windows, an elderly couple pulled up beside her and asked if he would mind cleaning their windows as well. He happily agreed.

"The lady offered to pay him and he said no, just say a prayer for me...so we did," Powell wrote. "Right along 46 in the wee hours of the morning parked beside the road for EVERYONE to see, we all linked hands and had prayer. White hands, black hands, officer hands, young hands, and old hands...gave glory like never before."

It just goes to show that when people put aside their differences and prejudices, great things can happen.

"Couldn't ask for a better way to start my day," Powell said.

Sources: Love What Matters/Facebook

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

police car
Society

Woman Approaches Police Car On Side Of The Road, Surprised By What Follows

mother
Society

Mother Snaps Photo Of Kids At Beach, Is Floored When She Realizes What Else It Caught

walmart
Society

Men Attack Mom And Baby In Walmart Parking Lot, Get Instant Dose Of Karma

woman
Society

Woman Floored By Note From Cop After He Spotted What She Was Doing In Her Car

autistic
Society

Cop Notices What Mom And Son Are Doing In Parked Car, Reacts Swiftly

adopted
Society

Family’s Home Vandalized With Hate Speech After They Adopted These 2 Children

inmate
Society

Death Row Inmate Issues ‘Surprising’ Final Words Before Execution

couple
Society

Couple Preparing To Eat Taco Bell Found Dead At Table, Then Cops Notice What's Right Beside Them