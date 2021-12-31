Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Woman 'Appalled' Over Wrapping Paper On Sale At Walgreens

Note: we are republishing this story amid record high levels of political division in America. According to Pew surveys, the US ranks among the highest in the world according to how many people feel more divided than before the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.latimes.com/politics/newsletter/2021-10-15/us-most-divided-nation-in-worldwide-survey-essential-politics

A woman was horrified to discover wrapping paper with a swastika-like pattern at Walgreens, and now, a company spokesperson has responded.

According to reports, Cheryl Shapiro was shopping with her grandson in a Southern California Walgreens store when she discovered a wrapping paper that featured a pattern similar to a swastika. Horrified, she immediately reported the finding to a store employee and vowed to take her fight to the corporate level.

“I told them I wanted this taken off the shelves immediately - not just your store, but national,” Shapiro told NBC Los Angeles of the blue and white geometric-patterned wrapping paper. “I was really putting my foot down because I was appalled by this.”

Photo Source: NBC Los Angeles, Wikimedia Commons

Photo Source: NBC Los Angeles, Wikimedia Commons

Shapiro says she wasn’t the only one shocked by the wrapping paper.

Now, a Walgreens spokesperson has responded, saying that the company is investigating the product. NBC Los Angeles reports that the wrapping paper is also being sold at another nearby Walgreens location.

Sources: NBC Los Angeles, Whatrends.com

