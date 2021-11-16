Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Publish date:

Woman Allegedly Punched Retired NYPD Detective Because Of His 'Birthday Hat'

Note: we are republishing this story amid record high levels of political division in America. According to Pew surveys, the US ranks among the highest in the world according to how many people feel more divided than before the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.latimes.com/politics/newsletter/2021-10-15/us-most-divided-nation-in-worldwide-survey-essential-politics

While celebrating his birthday, Retired NYPD Detective Daniel Sprague found himself face to face with a woman who punched him in the face because she did not like his red “Make Fifty Great Again” hat.

Sprague had gotten the hat from his wife as a birthday gift, and had paired it with a shirt that had the American flag printed on it, along with the words “Making America Great Since 1970.”

Sprague was at The Stage on Broadway when the woman accosted him and landed a punch.

He said, “I was outside with my friends when someone grabbed me from behind, spun me around, and punched me in the face. At first I thought it was a friend until I got hit. I couldn’t believe someone could get that upset.”

According to the New York Post, Sprague and the woman were both kicked out of the premises, and Sprague never got the chance to call the police.

He later filed a report with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Saturday morning.

“Suspect grabbed his hat from his head and punched him in the face. He stated that when the suspect hit him in the face, he did not hit her back,” the report read.

He was shocked by the attack, and stated that he had received a couple of reactions throughout the night but none of it had been violent or aggressive.

“All night people were giving me thumbs up, smiles or some showing rage, until they walked up close and saw what hat said. Then they would wish me a happy birthday,” he said.

He added, “I love Trump, but I wouldn’t hit someone who had a Bernie hat on. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I wasn’t an Obama fan but if he walked into a place where I was, I would show him and the office respect.”

He later took to Facebook to recount the incident, complete with pictures of his bloodied face. He stated that he was waiting for communication from the Nashville detectives.

He later deleted the post.

Sources: Defense Maven

