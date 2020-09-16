Woman Allegedly Kicked Off Flight Over 'Offensive' Mask And Language

A Florida activist who was wearing an anti-cop mask claims that she was taken off an American Airlines flight because she’s black.

Speaking to Local10.com, Arlinda Johns said: “I think I got taken off the plane because I’m black. My mask said ‘F–k 12’ and my shirt said, ‘Black Lives Matter.’”

Johns was onboard the plane in Miami when a crew member approached her and asked her to cover the slogan on her mask. She replaced it with another mask but then found herself in a tense conversation with the crew member.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Johns said: “She came back and stood over [me] and said, ‘I better not see that other mask.’ I said, ‘Leave me alone, lady.’ She stood there, she said, ‘okay, I got you.’”

The plane, which had already pulled from the gate for takeoff, suddenly did a U-turn and she was escorted off the flight.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

According to a spokesman for the airline, Johns was taken off the flight for using offensive language.

“Although [she] initially complied, [she] later continued to display the inappropriate language. After arriving at the gate, the passenger was asked to deplane,” the spokesman stated. “[Johns] refused to follow crew member instructions to remove or cover a face mask with offensive language.”

The airline’s rules state that no “offensive clothing” is allowed on flights.

Johns — a local activist and a supporter of abolishing the police — stated that she was targeted because of her race and outspoken political views.

She had to resort to driving hundreds of miles to Illinois, she said.

“This is what American Airlines is doing, and this is what happened to me,” she said.

Sources: America Now