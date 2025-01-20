Woman Accuses Man She Never Met Of Rape, Her Excuse Sparks Outrage

In a shocking case of false allegations, a Pennsylvania woman admitted to falsely accusing a man she had never met of attempted kidnapping and rape, citing an abhorrent excuse for her actions.

Anjela Borisova Urumova, 20, of Bristol Township, confessed to lying when she reported to police that Daniel Pierson, 41, had attacked her in a supermarket parking lot in Middletown Township on April 16, 2024.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, Urumova claimed Pierson assaulted her in the Redner’s supermarket parking lot, alleging that he pulled her pants down and struck her in the face. At the time of her report, Urumova had a visible injury to her lip and provided officers with a detailed description of the alleged assailant's vehicle—a dark blue Ford F-150 pickup truck with a "thin blue line" sticker.

Law enforcement acted swiftly, identifying Pierson based on the description. Urumova later stated she was “60 percent sure” he was the suspect when shown a photo lineup. Pierson was arrested, charged with multiple felonies, and held on $1 million bail. He spent 31 days in jail while investigators probed the case.

However, the investigation quickly unraveled Urumova’s story. Middletown Township Police reviewed surveillance footage from surrounding businesses and analyzed Urumova’s cellphone data, uncovering significant inconsistencies in her account.

When confronted with the evidence, Urumova admitted she had fabricated the entire story. According to the criminal complaint, she targeted Pierson specifically because she had noticed him and his truck before and thought he looked "creepy."

Adding to the disturbing nature of the case, Urumova revealed her facial injury was not from an attack but was caused by her grandmother, who suffers from dementia, throwing an object at her. She used the injury to bolster her false claim against Pierson.

Urumova pleaded guilty to seven charges, including false alarms to public safety, tampering with evidence, and multiple counts of filing false reports. Common Pleas Judge Stephen Corr has delayed her sentencing, requiring a pre-sentence investigation.

District Attorney Matthew Weintraub condemned the fabricated allegations, noting the immense harm they caused Pierson, who spent over a month wrongfully incarcerated.

"False claims like these undermine the credibility of real victims and waste vital resources," Weintraub stated.

Pierson, exonerated of all charges, is now free, but the ordeal serves as a chilling reminder of the consequences of unfounded accusations.

Urumova faces potential prison time, with her sentencing date yet to be determined.

Sources: Unilad