WNBA Players Allegedly 'Walk Off Court' During National Anthem

Players for the New York Liberty and Seattle Storm teams walked off the court as the national anthem played on Saturday in what they said will be a season dedicated to honoring Breonna Taylor and the other victims of social injustice.

The players walked back to their locker rooms, where they held a moment of silence for Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman fatally shot in her bed when Louisville police conducted a no-knock warrant at her home.

“We are dedicating this season to Breonna Taylor, an outstanding EMT who was murdered over 130 days ago in her home,” Liberty’s Layshia Clarendon said ahead of the game.

“We are also dedicating this season to [the] ‘Say Her Name” campaign, a campaign committed to saying the names and fighting for justice for Black women -- Black women who are so often forgotten in this fight for justice, who do not have people marching in the streets for them,” she continued. “We will be a voice for the voiceless.”

None of the officers involved in Taylor’s death have been arrested or charged. The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office’s investigation is still ongoing.

The WNBA protest follows MLB teams kneeling down in unity in a moment taken to honor the Black Lives Matter movement before the anthem was played. Some players took a knee as the anthem played.

Sources: America Now