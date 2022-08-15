Witness Takes Out Phone, Snaps Photo Of Horrific Car Crash After Noticing What’s In Crowd

Dozens of strangers in Ruskin, Florida came together to help car accident victims on the highway.

A Ford Excursion with three passengers was driving down I-75 when one of its rear tires suddenly blew out. This caused the driver to lose control, swerve into the grassy median and flip over the guardrail.

The SUV landed on its room, leaving a 9-year-old passenger partially trapped underneath, reports Bay News 9.

That’s when Dayna Gibson, her father David Lowe and other people pulled over when they saw the wreckage.

The Good Samaritans tried to get the 31-year-old driver and child out.

“She told us that her youngest daughter was under the vehicle,” Gibson said. “So at that time all of us ran around to the other side and we saw the little girl’s arm sticking out from under the vehicle.”

The Good Samaritans then held the SUV erect to make sure it didn’t fall back before the ambulance came.

“We achieved what would have been impossible by coming together. There were people from all walks of life there, it didn’t matter,” Gibson said.

As many as 50 people stopped by to help and the strangers were able to get free the little girl before emergency response arrived.

“It was surreal,” Lowe said. “Everyone from shorts and flip flops to three piece suits.”

The three passengers in the SUV were taken to the nearby Tampa General Hospital and are in stable condition, with the driver having been released, according to Miami Herald.

For Gibson, she learned a valuable lesson.

“I think if we could be reminded how powerful we are together, especially during these times, we could do a lot of great things,” Gibson continued.