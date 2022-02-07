Wife Shares Picture She Secretly Took Of Her Husband With The Family, It Immediately Goes Viral Online

Note: we are republishing this story amid reports from all around the country of parents going above and beyond to show their dedication for their families amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When a woman woke up to find her husband sleeping in the fetal position on a tile floor, she quickly snapped a photo and shared it on Facebook. After people learned the reason he was sleeping on the floor, the post quickly went viral.

Amy Palmer woke up to find her husband Andre sleeping on a hard tile floor and snapped the picture before he woke up.

As it turns out, the couple's baby boy is in the hospital receiving treatment. Andre worked a late shift, dropped off their other child with a babysitter, and went straight to the hospital to be with his wife and son.

When he arrived at the hospital, Amy was sleeping in a chair, and their son was sleeping in a crib. Andre didn't want to wake his wife up while she was getting some rest after a long day, so he quietly laid down on the tile underneath his son's crib and closed his eyes.

Amy shared her photo on Facebook, where it received more than 26,000 likes and has been shared more than 4,100 times.

"This is a picture of a hard working man dedicated to his family!!" Amy wrote in her post. "After working all night third shift, he's right here with his son who is in the hospital. He's so tired but he's here!! Father of the year award goes to Andre Palmer!!! I love you more than words baby."

