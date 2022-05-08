Wife Leaves Husband Home With Children After He Insults Her, Comes Home To This Note He Left

A husband's note written to his wife after she left their home following a fight went viral.

The husband and wife had been bickering for some time, arguing over every little thing until it finally escalated into a heated fight. The wife finally had enough of the fighting and left the house, slamming the door loudly on her way out. She didn't come home the rest of the night or the next day, and stopped responding to her husband's texts or calls.

It was during this time that the husband realized just how much he relied on his wife. Without her, their children would never be taken care of and he and his family would never be fed. He decided to sit down and pen a letter to her, letting her know just how much she meant to him.

"My darling," the letter began, "Two nights ago, we had a huge argument. I was exhausted when I got home from work. It was 8:00pm and all I wanted to do was to lie down and watch the game. I said, 'I work hard all day just so you could play in the doll’s house all day.' The argument kept going like that. I said terrible things to you that I can never take back… You tearfully ran out of the house, leaving me to take care of the children on my own."

He added: "I experienced the crying and the tantrums. I experienced having to run around so much all day that I didn’t even have a chance to shower. I experienced feeling so physically and emotionally drained that I just wanted to sleep for 20 hours straight. I get your exhaustion. I get that being a mother is all about sacrifice. I get how challenging it is, being locked up and being forced to watch children. I write you this letter not just to tell you that you are missed, but because I don’t want to go another day without telling you: 'You are strong, doing an excellent job, and I admire you.'"

The letter quickly went viral, with many applauding the husband's realization and his desire to recognize the work his wife does.

"That's a beautiful turn around," one Newsiosity reader commented on the site's Facebook page.

"Role reversal is a good learning lesson," another wrote.

"It is such a hard job with no break," another added.

"Let us all guve respect n love to others in our families, especially our companions," another reader commented.