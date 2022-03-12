Skip to main content

Wife Has Ex-Husband Arrested After Talking To ‘Pretty Teen’, 4 Days Later She’s Left Stunned By Unexpected Twist

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest fraud from social engineering tactics like phishing and fake social media profiles has surged during the pandemic and is expected to get even worse in the coming year. More on this here: https://www.darkreading.com/edge-articles/fraud-is-on-the-rise-and-its-going-to-get-worse

An Indiana woman had her husband arrested for doing something shocking -- until he revealed something that completely turned the tables on her.

Angela Voelkert reportedly created a fake Facebook profile posing as a teenager and sent her husband, David, a friend request. The two were going through a tough child custody battle and the woman decided the best way to get full custody was to have her husband arrested. She created the account and began talking to her husband while posing as “Jessica Studebaker.”

The correspondence involved an admission on David’s part that he placed a GPS device on his ex-wife’s car in order to monitor her every move. He also revealed that he wanted to find someone to “take care of” his ex.

“You should find someone at your school,” he told Studebaker, The Smoking Gun reported, “that would put a cap in her a** for $10,000.”

David Voelkert spent four days in custody after his wife turned him in, but federal prosecutors ultimately lifted the charges against him after he made a shocking revelation -- he knew it was Angela the whole time, and played along so that he could use it against her in the child custody case.

“I am lying to this person,” he stated in a notarized affidavit given to the FBI, “to gain positive proof that it is indeed my ex-wife trying to again tamper in my life. In no way do I have plans to leave with my children or do any harm to Angela Dawn Voelkert or anyone else.”

Photo credit: Klaus with K via Wikimedia Commons, Facebook via Business Insider

The case quickly went viral after being shared on Reddit, with many users questioning how sane Angela was considering how quickly the husband knew it was her.

“I wonder how much other strange behavior his ex-wife must have pulled for him to figure out that this was her so quickly,” one Reddit user commented.

“For anyone thinking these people's actions are about the same, they are not. He was just trying to defend himself. Her actions are stalker level craziness.”

Sources: The Smoking Gun, Reddit

