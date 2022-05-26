Wife Calls 911 After Husband Starts Acting Crazy, Cops Arrive And Quickly Realize What He Ate

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show America’s opioid crisis and the amount of drug-related overdose has continued to worsen during the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.ama-assn.org/system/files/issue-brief-increases-in-opioid-related-overdose.pdf

Police in Omaha, Nebraska, were called to the scene of an alleged marijuana brownie overdose.

The victim was an unidentified 53-year-old dad, reports the Omaha World-Herald.

The father was reportedly unloading groceries from the car when he found the special brownies in the back seat and proceeded to eat four of them. According to his wife, they were watching television when he began exhibiting signs of “bad anxiety.”

She called paramedics, who found her husband’s physical condition to be normal, though they did take note of his rather odd behavior, which included crawling around on the floor, randomly cursing, and referring to the cat as “bitch” -- perhaps thinking it was a female dog.

When police arrived, they did a bit of sleuthing and discovered that the hallucinogenic brownies had been baked by one of the children, according to a police report.

The practice of adding marijuana to brownies was first popularized in the “Alice B. Toklas Cook Book,” published by Harper & Row in 1954, according to The Straight Dope website. Toklas was the lesbian lover of renowned writer Gertrude Stein.

Toklas' name eventually became almost synonymous with pot brownies, her recipe becoming a staple among hippies and other marijuana connoisseurs in the 1960s. In the classic 1968 movie “I Love You, Alice B. Toklas,” for example, Peter Sellers’ character mellows out with some brownies made from her recipe.

As for the brownie-dosed father from Omaha, he was put to bed and the investigation into the incident was closed, police said.

Sources: Omaha World-Herald, The Straight Dope