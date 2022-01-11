Widow Called Police About Dead Man, But Something ‘Off’ About Her Door Got Their Attention

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports across the country that suggest more and more Americans are having positive interactions with police officers despite changing attitudes about police departments and a wider conversation about police reform.

A Glendale, Arizona, police officer went above and beyond to help a grieving elderly widow fix a broken lock on her front door.

Glendale Police Sgt. Jeff Turney decided to help after he and other officers responded to a call from Geraldeine Tabor, who reported that her husband had died in the home. When the officers arrived at the home, they immediately noticed that her front door lock was broken.

"It was a lock that's normally used in the inside of the house for a bathroom and it wouldn't latch, there was no latch to it and she was using a dead bolt to try and keep it locked at night," Turney told KSAZ. Turney knew what he needed to do next.

"I had a Home Depot card in my pocket, so I sent an officer to Home Depot on 43rd there and Camelback and told him to pick up a front door lock and he brought it back, and I pulled my tool bag out and we went to town and fixed it before we left," he said.

The lock had reportedly been broken for years and Tabor didn't have anyone to fix it, so the officer knew that he did the right thing when he bought and installed the lock.

"I've been doing this for 36 years now and I've seen a lot of people in trouble and we try to help them one at a time," Turney said.

Tabor said she appreciated the officers' act of kindness.

"They have enough, a big job taking care of us out there, they don't need to [do any more], and I really do appreciate it," she said.

Many readers praised Turney for stepping in to help the grieving woman.

"Why aren't these stories of our officers told on the national level instead of only the negative ones. This is why Blue Lives Matter. God Bless You for your service and stay safe," one reader commented on the site's Facebook page.

"Thank you for thinking of others in need some people would have joked about it and left on went to there safe home and never have given her another thought," another wrote.

"Very seldom will these officers acts of helping others be in the news. Us Facebook users can get their stories out to show they are appreciated. More will see and share on facebook than a local news story will tell," another added.

