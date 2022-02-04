Whole Pizza Hut Branch Shut Down After Footage Of Manager Goes Viral Online

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in incidents of bad behavior from food workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Pizza Hut in Kermit, W.Va. was recently shut down by health officials after an in-store surveillance video showed the restaurant's district manager urinating in the sink.

The unidentified manager takes at least two breaks on the video (below) to urinate in a sink in the kitchen, notes CBS Pittsburgh.

Pizza Hut said in a statement: "First of all, we are embarrassed by the actions of this individual.

Pizza Hut has zero tolerance for violations of our operating standards, and the local owner of the restaurant took immediate action and terminated the employee involved."

Pizza Hut said the incident happened after business hours.

The eatery has been closed down due to "conditions within the establishment constituting a substantial hazard to the public health," says a sign on the door.

"It's something you hope to never have to deal with but we take it seriously," Brett Vance, of the Mingo County Health Department, told 13 News. "They're closed until we do a thorough cleaning on the place and have the reassurance there are safeguards in place."

