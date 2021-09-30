White College Student Asked To Leave Multicultural Space Because Of 'Offensive' Sticker

Two white students were confronted by two female students on Arizona State University campus for having a “Police Lives Matter” sticker on a computer.

In a video that has racked up millions of views on social media, one of the women is heard asking, "You're offensive. Police lives matter?"

At the beginning of the seven-minute video, the women are heard slamming the male students for the sticker, and calling one student offensive for the “Didn't vote for Biden” message on his t-shirt. The student in the anti-Biden t-shirt recorded the incident, and was heard saying, "We've got a Police Lives Matter sticker and we're getting kicked out. Can’t do school."

One of the female students stated that they were not asking them to leave, but had expressed that the sticker was making them "uncomfortable" in a "multicultural space."

One female student asks "You're white, do you understand what a multicultural space is? It means you're not being centered."

The student in the anti-Biden shirt responds, "White's not a culture?"

This sparks the response: "White is not a culture, say it again to the camera, you think whiteness is a culture. This is the violence that ASU does and this is the type of people that they protect. Okay, this white man thinks he can take up our space. And this is why we need a multicultural space because they think they can get away with this sh*t."

The female student then explains why the sticker is racist: "You are racist. Your sticker’s racist because police, that's a job, you can choose to be a police. I didn't choose to be black. You can choose to be a cop. You can choose to kill people with a badge and you're protecting that sh*t, which means that you're racist."

One student goes on to say that whole campus was centered around Whites and that they were in the only multicultural space in the campus. They seemed offended that white students were taking up space in the multicultural center.

The female students added: "Police Lives Matter was affiliated with white nationalists."

The conversation goes on for a few minutes, and then one female student says into the camera: "We fought for this space, it was years of organizing, and we are not going to let some white supremacists change that."

The male students stated that they were going to report the incident to the Dean.

The university has not commented on the incident.

Sources: Meaww