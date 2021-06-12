Wheel Of Fortune Puzzle Turns Heads Online, Stumps Viewers Who Try To Guess It

A "Wheel Of Fortune" puzzle had the whole nation scratching its head.

The game went viral after a podcast host shared a screenshot of the puzzle on Twitter, garnering more than 40,000 likes and 13,000 retweets.

Hundreds responded with their guesses to solve puzzle, which included the likes of "Suck it dork," "Duck at work," "Lick it fork," "Pick at pork," and even the nonsensical, "Return to Zork."

Some also offered inappropriate guesses.

Meanwhile, observers watched in amusement as people made their guesses on Twitter, consequently drawing even more attention to the tweet -- even from those who don't even like the show.

"I really appreciate all the replies and quote tweets of this with alternate jokes," wrote the podcast host. "Can't get enough of it!"

"[H]ahahahahaha why can't I be watching when this sh** happens!?" one Twitter user replied.

"[I] hate that show but this is funny," another wrote.

It turns out the correct answer, which the sharp "Wheel Of Fortune" contestant guessed within one minute, was "back at work."

This is not the first time this year "Wheel of Fortune" has taken the internet by storm.

In March, one contestant, known as Kevin, mistakenly confused "A Streetcar Named Desire" for A Streetcar Naked Desire, amusing even the TV show's host, TIME Magazine reports.

“And although you got the right answer," host Pat Sajak said to the winning contestant, "I’d rather see Kevin’s play."

Social media users rushed to Twitter to express their thoughts.

"Dude on Wheel of Fortune had to solve this: A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE," tweeted one person, reports TIME Magazine. "He asked for a K. I’m gonna go lie down."

"Nothing’s funnier to me than Wheel of Fortune fails," added another. "Unlike Jeopardy it’s literally spelled out for you."

"Hey, Wheel of Fortune contestant who just tried to fill in A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE with a K, DM me - I'll buy you a beer or 20," chimed in a third.

Only a few weeks later, a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant captured national attention for yet another entertaining puzzle and answer, Thrillist reports.

In April, contestants were given the word, "_O_EYS_CK_E B_S_" under the category "living things."

Many were amused to say the least hearing the woman's guess,"popsicle bike" when the correct answer was "honeysuckle bush."

"I don't know what I was saying," the contestant later admitted, the Dallas Observer reports. "Maybe it's because I saw a 'K' at the bottom, but I'm like OK, let's move on. So I didn't think about it, but my daughter's like, 'That's gonna go all over.'"

