Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Stuns Fans After Solving 'Tough' Puzzle

On Thursday night’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, contestant Lidia Abbott delivered a jaw-dropping performance that left fans buzzing. The Winchester, Kentucky mother of four not only conquered the bonus round but also walked away with a total of $68,729, thanks to her sharp puzzle-solving skills and savvy letter selections.

Abbott, whose journey to the show was uniquely memorable—she revealed she went into labor during her first audition—entered the bonus round already ahead. With $28,729 in winnings and a trip to the Bahamas secured, the stakes were high as she faced off with the category “What Are You Doing?”

Flanked by her son Steele, her mom, and her husband, Abbott approached the two-word puzzle with determination. She strategically chose the letters “D,” “C,” “M,” and “A” to add to the standard R, S, T, L, and E. Her choices proved pivotal. The “M” filled in the first letter of the puzzle’s opening word, while the “A” revealed multiple key vowels, unlocking the phrase:

“M A _ _ N _ / _ N A _ _ _ _ N T _ E N T.”

As the 10-second timer began, Abbott wasted no time. With confidence, she blurted out the correct answer: “Making an Appointment.”

Her reaction was pure joy. “No!” she yelled in disbelief as host Ryan Seacrest confirmed her win. Seacrest opened the prize envelope to reveal she had just added $40,000 to her total winnings. The studio erupted in cheers, and even the iconic Vanna White joined in celebrating Abbott’s big moment.

The clip of Abbott’s stellar solve quickly made waves online, with fans applauding her strategic letter picks.

“Fantastic letter choices! The ‘M’ and ‘A’ were absolutely crucial,” one viewer commented. Another wrote, “If she hadn’t picked ‘A,’ she might not have cracked it. Great job!”

Fans noted the puzzle’s difficulty, with one user remarking, “It was a tough one, but she nailed it! $68,729 well-deserved!” Others praised her poise and quick thinking under pressure.

The win capped off a high-energy episode and highlighted host Ryan Seacrest’s growing popularity in his first season on the show. Seacrest, who took over from the legendary Pat Sajak, has drawn positive attention for his warm interactions with contestants, contributing to the show’s best ratings in three years.

Still, his debut hasn’t been without hiccups. Earlier in December, Seacrest faced criticism for denying a contestant’s solve due to a buzzer error, and more recently, fans accused him of nearly costing another player $50,000 by mishearing her answer.

Abbott’s win, however, was a clear highlight of the season. Did you guess the puzzle correctly? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Sources: tvinsider