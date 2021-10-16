What Has Tom Cruise Done To His Face?' - Fans Claim Star Looks 'Unrecognizable' In Recent Photos

On Saturday night, Tom Cruise was seen enjoying Game 2 of the National League Division Series in San Francisco.

Sitting with 26-year-old son Connor Cruise and smiling for pictures, Cruise sparked an online debate over his changing appearance.

Many Twitter users were skeptical that it was Cruise, with some comparing him to Canadian stand-up Norm Macdonald, a former SNL star who died last month.

Many speculated about Cruise’s changed face.

One person wrote: “Tom Cruise has either gained weight, or he has a face full of fillers. I’m going with the fillers.”

A second asked: “What has Tom Cruise done to his face?”

Some defended the star, with one fan writing: “Tom Cruise putting some weight on in his face because he's prob not filming a movie requiring him to be in not-human shape and getting memed all over for it feels awfully yucky to me.”

One person, referring to Cruise’s comments about Brook Shields, wrote: “At first I felt a little bad that everyone was making fun of Tom Cruise's face because it honestly looks like some sort of side effect to me. But then I remembered he's spent decades criticizing people for taking meds. Drag that pillow face.”

Cruise previously insinuated that the Church is against psychiatric drugs, engaging in a public spat with Shields in 2005 because she used antidepressants to battle postpartum depression.

Cruise called her actions “irresponsible,” prompting Shields to respond: “Tom should stick to saving the world from aliens and let women who are experiencing postpartum depression decide what treatment options are best for them.”

Shields revealed that Cruise went over to her house a year later to apologize.

In an interview with Jay Leno in 2006, Shields said: “I was so impressed with how heartfelt it was. And I didn't feel at any time that I had to defend myself, nor did I feel that he was trying to convince me of anything other than the fact that he was deeply sorry. And I accepted it.”

Sources: Daily Mail