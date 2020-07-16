Wedding Guest Accused Of 'Upstaging The Bride' Over 'Revealing' Dress

A woman who attended a friend’s wedding in a hot red dress has been slammed online for upstaging the bride.

The controversy began when Reddit user “pinacolada12345” posted the picture of an attractive couple posing next to a lake in Poland. She captioned the image: “Hot wedding guests, but talk about stealing attention from the bride with that sheer dress!”

The man was dressed in a navy suit, a white shirt, and black Gucci loafers, but all eyes were on the petite blonde tucked under his arm. She was wearing a red ball gown with a sheer lace skirt and a bustier style top with the waistline visible through strategically placed open squares.

One person commented: “Someone is making a STATEMENT with that dress! If I had a [body] like that I'd dress like that every damn day. However, I feel like she's gotta have some beef with the bride - that dress is way too hot for a wedding.”

A number of people praised the dress, but maintained that it was inappropriate for the occasion.

One woman wrote: “If the top part wasn't sheer it would be okay for a wedding. It's a cute dress just not this event.”

Another agreed, writing: “This seems a little inappropriate for a family gathering. You have to dress for the event. It's a nice dress but not the right place to wear it.”

Another person stated that she would like to see what the wedding party was wearing before passing judgment, since they could be wearing equally revealing outfits.

She wrote: “I'd be interested to know what the bride, bridal party, and other guests are wearing. While this is much too risqué of a dress for me and my circle, I can see it being the norm for some circles, especially the flashy lifestyle influencer ones.”

A second photo was shared, showing the guest posing with the bride. The bride was in a “long sleeved, V-neck bridal gown with scallop detailing and feather embellishments on top and a loose flowing skirt on the bottom,” according to DailyMail.com.

One thing was clear, the bride’s dress was more conservative compared to her guest’s.

However, many supported the guest, stating that they would have no problem if a friend wore the same design to their wedding.

“It depends what circle of friends and family you have. If it was at my wedding, I wouldn't have a problem. She looks good,” one woman wrote.

'If someone showed up to [my wedding] in this I don't think I'd give it a second glance. It fits her well and nothing is spilling out, so go for it,” another one said.

A third person stated that she couldn't understand why people were angry, writing: “She looks stunning. Depending on the dress code this could definitely be appropriate for a wedding.”

