Walmart Takes Down Display After Shoppers Complain It's 'Insensitive'

A clothing display at a Walmart located on Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive in North Las Vegas has sparked outrage among its customers, with many calling it racist and insensitive.

The display features various clothing items hanged from the ceiling using neon green chains. While it may just be a marketing tool, many are convinced that it is something else.

When Action News showed a number of commuters the display, they received mixed reactions.

One man stated that, "four black items hanging from the ceiling as if they were four black people."

One woman thought that there were, "people hanging from the ceiling."

One said that he thought they were "mannequins of people hanging from the top of the roof."

Some people thought that it was Halloween decoration that was left over.

"Halloween's gone, but you still have four black figures hanging from the ceiling," one man told Action News.

While the display did not feature any mannequins or human-like figures, many still maintained that it was offensive.

However, some people did not even notice the display.

"I see someone walking through the apparel section of Walmart," one man stated.

Another shopper stated that it, "looks like prices and racks of clothes."

The display was taken down on Thursday.

Walmart corporate office has yet to respond to the incident.

