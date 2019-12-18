Walmart Faces Backlash For Selling 'Inappropriate' Christmas Sweater

A Walmart branch in Mississauga, Ontario is apologizing for selling a Santa-themed Christmas sweater with an apparent drug reference plastered on the sweater’s design.

The controversial sweater featured Santa Claus behind a table with three white lines that look very similar to cocaine lines, along with the words “Let it snow.”

The Canadian news organization, The Global News first reported the company’s apology.

"These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart's values and have no place on our website," Walmart said in a statement on Saturday. "We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offence this may have caused."

As of Sunday night, the sweater has disappeared over the store’s listings, and Walmart has declined to further talk about the matter since then.

However, the controversial sweater can still be purchased from via Walmart Marketplace, where third-party sellers can sell items with the approval of Walmart to use their website to sell their goods.

Walmart also issued an apology way back in 2017 after a third-party seller sold an item with an offensive slur on the product listing from their official website.

Facing a seasonal controversy isn’t new for retail giants like Walmart though, as it can be noted that other local competitors have also committed the same grave mistake of selling offensive items online.

Just earlier this December, Amazon pulled off controversial Christmas ornaments after featuring the Auschwitz concentration camp, showing the train tracks leading to the entryway to the Auschwitz II-Birkenau, as well as other graphic scenes from the Holocaust, where about a million Jewish people have been estimated to be unjustly killed during the second World War. The company removed the items after being called out on Twitter by the Auschwitz Memorial.

