Walmart Employees Finally Learn Why Man Kept Coming By Their Store Every Single Day

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that COVID-19 has exacerbated America’s obesity epidemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/articles/2021-09-15/the-pandemic-has-worsened-americas-obesity-epidemic-report-finds

One Arizona man says he lost more than 300 pounds by making himself walk to Wal-Mart every time he felt compelled to eat.

The once 605-pound Pat Brocco, 31, said he knew he had to make drastic changes in his life after a doctor warned him of high blood pressure and cholesterol, ABC News reports.

“My stomach was down to my thighs. My chest was hanging down here,” he said, pointing to his stomach. “I was disgusted.”

So, he decided that every time he felt the desire to eat, he was going to walk a mile to his nearest Wal-Mart. Then he would walk another mile home to eat his meal.

“You walk to Wal-Mart three times a day, and you end up walking 6 miles,” he said. “It’s amazing because I never walked 6 miles in my life, and I was doing it every day.”

At the same time, Brocco changed his diet.

“Once I figured out dairy was my downfall, I took it out of my diet, and instantly I started losing weight again,” he said.

After walking to Wal-Mart so often, he was able to also start going to the gym.

“I mean, at 600 pounds, I couldn’t even go to the gym,” he said. “I didn’t fit on the machines.”

Now, three years after he began walking to Wal-Mart, Brocco weighs 330 pounds less and is like a different person.

Nobody calls him by his old nickname anymore, Fat Pat. Instead, they call him Possible Pat.

In addition to being slimmer and healthier, Brocco is now also a proud father.

“I’m setting an example for my son so he can be Possible Pat too,” Brocco said, in tears.

Brocco's not the only person using creative ways to lose weight.

After developing hypothyroidism due to excess weight, one 25-year-old teacher used Instagram to help her shed 115 pounds.

“I had finished college, I was going into my teaching degree [and] I stepped on a scale and I was over 300 pounds,” Laura Micetich said.

Micetich says she tracked her weight loss progress on Instagram to help motivate her.

“Instagram gave me this place where I could post my pictures and be accountable to myself but also I was accountable to that 12-year-old who didn't feel good about her body and suddenly could feel good about her body just by an adult telling her everything was OK,” she said.