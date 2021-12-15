'Walking Dead' Actor Faces Backlash Over Photo Of Himself Wearing 'Controversial' T-Shirt

Note: we are republishing this story amid an ongoing nationwide conversation about racial justice and Black Lives Matter in America.

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan stirred up controversy when followers saw what was on his T-shirt in a photo posted to his Instagram account.

According to Blue Lives Matter, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, best known for his role as Negan on "The Walking Dead," shared a photo on his Instagram page in which he can be seen wearing a T-shirt featuring a Thin Blue Line flag in support of police officers.

The actor shared a post along with the photo, in which he explained that he received the shirt from the mother of a slain police officer:

Dear a******s. Blue lives do matter. Can’t believe I need to explain to you this fact. All lives matter. All of em. This shirt was made in response to the cold blooded murder of two GOOD cops in NY, both that had immigrated to the US, and took an oath to protect and serve. This shirt was given to me at a convention by a woman, who’s son, was shot during what was a routine traffic stop. He was black. I’m so tired of mean people. People who wake up in the morning, and I think, just sit behind the safety of their computers… anonymously… and start s**t. Grow the f**k up. The world has enough horrible things going on right now without your petty b******t. Speaking of cops… I’d like to commend those in blue that saved countless lives in vegas. Those first responders saved hundreds… if not thousands. So you trolls…. go crawl under the rock in which you came. GOOD PEOPLE MATTER. You? Don’t.

The post quickly sparked backlash from some followers, who interpreted Morgan's message as being anti-Black Lives Matter.

The backlash led Morgan to delete the post.

According to the New York Daily News, he later followed up with an apology in response to the controversy:

Hey folks, I’m gonna delete this thing. God knows it’s out there anyway. I stand behind the sentiment… but, what was meant as one thing has been taken as another. I understand those that are upset… and to those people I apologize. Of course black lives matter. I stand behind that. Always have. My point.. Calling me a nazi for wearing this shirt, that was given to me by a cops grieving mother at a con? She wasn’t trying to undercut BLM. Nor was I when I put it on… that’s a promise. This country means the world to me. The good people in it mean the world to me… the ones looking for a fight around every corner? Racists? Bullies? They don’t. We are a country divided and its getting scarier everyday. Everyone means something. Good people are needed. Now more than ever. I shall take better care in wording when posting opinions… but opinions? We all have em, and are entitled to them. I appreciate the ones on here that have been thoughtful responses… the ones that are filled with more hate…. let’s block eachother forever shall we? It’s gotten very tricky to say things that are politically correct that everyone agrees on. We can be offended by thoughts or opinions that we weren’t offended by yesterday. So again, my apologies to you. Ok, let me navigate this mine field a bit before I try again. All my best. Jd

