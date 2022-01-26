Waitress Takes Photo With Homeless Man And Gets Ready To Leave, Then He Does Something Unexpected

Photo credit: Morissa Pena/Facebook

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness from workers even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Hooters waitress garnered praise for paying it forward to a homeless man.

Morissa Pena shared her story in a Facebook post, which quickly went viral after it was shared:

“Today when I pulled into work, I happened to glance into my rear view mirror and notice this man sitting on a curb across the street. His name is Rick. I walk up to him and ask if he's okay...he barely mumbled a "no" and looked down and started sobbing. I asked if he was hungry...he said "very." I helped him off the ground and linked his arm with mine. I introduced myself to Rick and explained that I worked here at Hooters and we would be happy to have him. I sat him down and told him he could order whatever he wanted, on me. Another table bought him a dessert. He was so grateful...he told me he was here from Ohio and had been hit by a car, and he couldn't go to the hospital because he didn't have even an ID. He showed me his necklace, it has Phillipians 4:13 engraved on it. He was telling me how it was the only thing he had. We cried together. He finished up his meal and told me he would never forget my name, my face, and how I had given him hope again.

Pena then asked the man if he wanted to take a photo with her.

“He even pulled out a small comb and combed his beard for our picture...so cute! As he goes to leave, he takes off his necklace and hands it to me, and told me he wanted me to have it. I was speechless. I still am. This man gave me the only thing that had any value to him,” she wrote.

Photo credit: Morissa Pena/Facebook

“That is a debt I will never be able to repay. I will never forget Rick and the few moments we spent together. Please, remember to be kind. Remember to help where you can and to do it selflessly. If you can, share this as a reminder, and also so more people can send positive thoughts towards Rick and the other homeless people who need it. Have a wonderful rest of your day.”

The young woman’s post quickly, garnering more than 1,000 shares.

“She did a great thing! The man she helped could have been a saint or an angel in disguise!” one reader commented on Little Things.

