Waitress Serves ‘Grumpy’ Veteran For 7 Years, Receives Call After He Stops Showing Up

For about seven years, Melina Salazar made sure to put on a smile as she tended to the every need of her crankiest, and most loyal, customer.

She ensured that he got his food as hot as he wanted it, even though he ended up burning his mouth. She kept her smile even as he cursed and made his demands.

80-year-old Walter “Buck” Swords, a WWII veteran, apparently appreciated Salazar’s accommodative nature, as after his death, he left her $50,000 and a 2000 Buick.

"I still can't believe it," the Luby's cafeteria employee told KGBT-TV in an interview, describing Swords as "kind of mean."

Salazar only learned of her “inheritance” months after Swords’ death.

