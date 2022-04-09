Waitress Saves 11-Year-Old Boy From ‘Torture’ After Serving His Family Dinner

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

Flavaine Carvalho, a manager at Mrs. Potato Restaurant in Orlando, Florida, helped rescue an 11-year-old boy who was dining with his family.

The Orlando Police Department released a video on its social media pages, which showed Carvalho recounting the incident. She stated that she had noticed bruises on the boy, who was at the restaurant with his family.

He was with his mother, Kristen Swann, stepfather, Timothy Wilson II, and his younger sister at the restaurant on New Year's Day.

Carvalho stated that she became concerned when she noticed that the boy was not allowed to eat any of the food they had ordered.

"When the order came to the table, I observed that the boy was denied food. That was the first thing that (got) my attention," she said.

She headed to the table and asked the parents if there was something wrong with the food, and they told her that the boy would eat dinner at home.

"This was super strange to me," she said, explaining that she also noticed a "big scratch" on his forehead and other bruises on his body.

"I started observing them and I could (see) that he was super quiet and sad," she recalled.

She put a plan in motion, where she discreetly held up handwritten signs behind the parents. One sign read, "Do you need help?" to which the boy signaled "Yes."

"I went to the back of the restaurant and called 911," Carvalho stated.

Police responded to the scene, and initially arrested Wilson on one count of third-degree child abuse. However, after the boy recounted more stories of abuse, Wilson was arrested again on January 6.

He was charged with multiple counts of aggravated child abuse and child neglect, and Swann, also arrested on January 6, was charged with two counts of child neglect.

Carvalho told WESH that she was not the hero in this story — the young boy was.

"I would like to give him a big hug and tell him that I'm so proud of him," she stated.

