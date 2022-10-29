Waitress Notices 2 Firefighters Walk Into Diner, Leaves Note On Check That Leads Them To Take Action

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the pandemic.

24-year-old Liz Woodward was working at 130 Diner in Delran, New Jersey, when firefighters Tim Young and Paul Hullings sat at a table at around 5:30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Hullings asked for the biggest cup of coffee available at the diner, and mentioned that he’d been putting out a warehouse fire all night.

Speaking to TODAY.com, Woodward said: "I had been following the New Brunswick fire on the news. This was their first meal in over 24 hours; the least I could do was buy it for them for all they do every day."

Woodward picked up the two men’s tab and wrote them a note on the back of the bill: "Your breakfast is on me today — Thank you for all that you do; for serving others & for running into the places everyone else runs away from. No matter your role, you are courageous, brave, and strong... Thank you for being bold and badass everyday! Fueled by fire and driven by courage — what an example you are. Get some rest."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

They thanked her before leaving the diner, and Woodward thought that was the last time she’d see them.

At home, Young updated his Facebook status, urging friends to eat at the diner.

However, this was not the end of it. Young and Hullings found out that Woodward was trying to raise money for her quadriplegic father to get a wheelchair-accessible van.

In a different post, Young posted the link to Woodward’s GoFundMe, captioning it: "Turns out, the young lady who gave us a free meal is really the one that could use the help..."

Since Young’s post, 1,000 people contributed to Woodward’s campaign and helped raise $67,000, well over the $17,000 goal.

Woodward, Hullings, and Young kept in touch since then, and she even introduced the two men to her father.

"People from all over the world have heard our story, and from it, they're recognizing opportunities to do something little or big for someone else," Woodward said of the unbelievable act of kindness.

She added: "This is just one example of how so many people in this world have incredible hearts and they pay it forward so the circle keeps on moving."

Sources: Today