Skip to main content

Waitress Didn't Know She Was Being Photographed During Interaction With Elderly Customer

Photo Credit: Viral Stories

Photo Credit: Viral Stories

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness from workers even amid the challenges of the pandemic.

Laura Wolf was at a Houston Waffle House when she noticed a heartwarming scene unfold in front of her.

18-year-old Evoni Williams was cutting up food for an elderly man who was struggling to do it himself. The man was hooked up to an oxygen tank.

Photo Credit: Viral Stories

Photo Credit: Viral Stories

In a Facebook post, Wolf wrote: "Without hesitation, she took his plate and began cutting up his ham. This may seem small but to him, I'm sure it was huge. I'm thankful to have seen this act of kindness and caring at the start of my day while everything in this world seems so negative.”

She included a picture of Williams and the elderly man.

The post quickly went viral, with over 35,000 shares.

Photo Credit: Viral Stories

Photo Credit: Viral Stories

Williams started working at Waffle House a month after graduating from Texas City High School in May. She took the job to save up for college.

Her college plans will come to fruition sooner than she expected after Texas Southern University donated a $16,000 scholarship. The university revealed that they’ve assigned Williams a counselor to help with her degree plan.

Photo Credit: Viral Stories

Photo Credit: Viral Stories

She was awarded a day by the City of La Marque.

However, Williams maintained her gesture wasn’t anything special.

Photo Credit: Viral Stories

Photo Credit: Viral Stories

She told USA Today: “It’s something I would do any other day." 

Sources: Inside Edition

Popular Video

Related Articles

elderly
Society

Waitress Didn't Know She Was Being Photographed During Interaction With Elderly Customer

baby
Health

Baby Girl Dies After Heart Stops At Birth, 8 Minutes Later Doctors Stunned By Miracle

waitress
Society

Waitress Notices 2 Firefighters Walk Into Diner, Leaves Note On Check That Leads Them To Take Action

rapist
Crime

Child Rapist Who Faced Up To 15,000 Years In Jail Has Chance At Freedom, Inmates Give Him Prison Justice

boy
Society

13-Year-Old Boy Killed By What Fell From The Sky As He Was Playing Basketball

tip
Society

Waitress Gets '$0' Tip On '$187' Bill, Turns Heads After Making Facebook Post In Response

creature
Society

Man Shoots 820-Pound Creature In His Front Yard, Quickly Realizes What It Is

fighter
Society

Husband Whispers To His Wife In Coma As They Pull The Plug, But She Could Hear Every Word