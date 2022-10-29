Waitress Didn't Know She Was Being Photographed During Interaction With Elderly Customer

Laura Wolf was at a Houston Waffle House when she noticed a heartwarming scene unfold in front of her.

18-year-old Evoni Williams was cutting up food for an elderly man who was struggling to do it himself. The man was hooked up to an oxygen tank.

In a Facebook post, Wolf wrote: "Without hesitation, she took his plate and began cutting up his ham. This may seem small but to him, I'm sure it was huge. I'm thankful to have seen this act of kindness and caring at the start of my day while everything in this world seems so negative.”

She included a picture of Williams and the elderly man.

The post quickly went viral, with over 35,000 shares.

Williams started working at Waffle House a month after graduating from Texas City High School in May. She took the job to save up for college.

Her college plans will come to fruition sooner than she expected after Texas Southern University donated a $16,000 scholarship. The university revealed that they’ve assigned Williams a counselor to help with her degree plan.

She was awarded a day by the City of La Marque.

However, Williams maintained her gesture wasn’t anything special.

She told USA Today: “It’s something I would do any other day."

Sources: Inside Edition