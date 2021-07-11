Waitress Claims She Was Fired After Wearing ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit To Work

A restaurant has been slammed with scathing reviews online after a woman posted a video on TikTok claiming she had been fired for dressing “inappropriately.”

22-year-old Vanessa Zavala was seen in the video sobbing in her car, stating that she’d been sent home “because they didn’t like my top.”

She said in the video: "I work at this bar-restaurant club thing where b****es will show up there in f***ing corsets, lingerie tops to work. But MY shirt, my long-sleeve crop top shirt is f***ing ‘ugly’ and ‘inappropriate.’ What sense does that make?”

The clothing in question was a long-sleeved black crop top.

She posted a second video stating that she had gone into work the next day, but had been called in by the manager and fired. She explained that she had been fired for posting her complaint on social media, and not for her choice of clothing.

“They said because of my TikTok and [because] someone commented the name of the restaurant underneath I’m fired,” she explained.

Zavala maintained that she should not have been punished for “expressing how she felt.” After she was fired, she stated that she no longer cared, and went on to mention the restaurant before telling viewers to “do with that what you will.”

“I’m kidding,” she quickly added, stating that that would “make a scene online” and people would “write so many bad reviews.”

She posted a third video, including a screen grab of multiple one-star reviews on the restaurant’s Google page, and added the caption: “The besties got me.”

One review read: “So disappointed in Bisou to let their best employee go over something so minor. Food is terribly overpriced and not worth it. I would not recommend.”

A number of her followers confirmed that they had left bad reviews.

One person commented: “They restricted their comments on Insta!”

A second wrote: “They’re deleting all the bad reviews on Google but [I don’t care]. I’m going to keep commenting, hehe, WE GOT YOU.”

Another commented that some people were referring to the wrong restaurant: “Y’all it’s Bisou DALLAS [Texas] not the Houston one.”

However, others criticized Zavala’s approach.

“You can’t involve your job on social media or vent about it, unfortunately, if you want to keep it…” one person wrote.

Another stated: “They can sue you based on this TikTok because you caused all these people to leave reviews that aren’t real.”

A third wrote: “You won’t get hired somewhere else with this going around.”

