Video Shows Woman Tossing Man Around 'Like A Ragdoll' At McDonald's

A video of a McDonald’s brawl showing a woman tossing a man around like a rag doll has gone viral following commentary by sports commentators.

In the short clip, the woman can be seen hurling the man to the ground before knocking him down two more times as he tries to get back to his feet.

The footage has been analyzed by various sports commentators, who readily praised the woman’s fighting skills.

Former NFL offensive linesman and commentator Geoff Schwartz hailed the woman's "technique" before cracking a joke about American Football teams scrambling to sign her up.

He tweeted: "Wide base, good natural leverage, powerful punch and willing to finish. I’d expect a few teams to reach out this week."

Reporter Allan Bell jokingly suggested that the Houston Texans needed to get on the phone to sign her up.

NFL sportscaster Nathan Epstein chimed in, tweeting: "I mean, the @Redskins are looking for someone to step in for Trent Williams. Solid blocking technique, no?"

Joe Rogan was quick to add his own thoughts, writing: "She has tremendous base and a lifetime of drunken hand to hand combat experience. This is the highest level of female white trash opponents you can face, and clearly that dude is not prepared."

Sources: The Sun