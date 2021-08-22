August 22, 2021

Video Shows Woman Tossing Man Around 'Like A Ragdoll' At McDonald's

Author:
Publish date:
Photo Credit: David M

Photo Credit: David M

A video of a McDonald’s brawl showing a woman tossing a man around like a rag doll has gone viral following commentary by sports commentators.

In the short clip, the woman can be seen hurling the man to the ground before knocking him down two more times as he tries to get back to his feet.

Photo Credit: David M

Photo Credit: David M

The footage has been analyzed by various sports commentators, who readily praised the woman’s fighting skills.

Former NFL offensive linesman and commentator Geoff Schwartz hailed the woman's "technique" before cracking a joke about American Football teams scrambling to sign her up.

Photo Credit: David M

Photo Credit: David M

He tweeted: "Wide base, good natural leverage, powerful punch and willing to finish. I’d expect a few teams to reach out this week."

Reporter Allan Bell jokingly suggested that the Houston Texans needed to get on the phone to sign her up.

Photo Credit: David M

Photo Credit: David M

NFL sportscaster Nathan Epstein chimed in, tweeting: "I mean, the @Redskins are looking for someone to step in for Trent Williams. Solid blocking technique, no?"

Joe Rogan was quick to add his own thoughts, writing: "She has tremendous base and a lifetime of drunken hand to hand combat experience. This is the highest level of female white trash opponents you can face, and clearly that dude is not prepared."

Sources: The Sun

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

outfit
Society

Woman Kicked Out Of Family Restaurant Over 'Inappropriate' Outfit, Says Her Race Played A Role

mcdo
Society

Video Shows Woman Tossing Man Around 'Like A Ragdoll' At McDonald's

family
Society

Family Displays Their 'Southern Pride' On Side Of The Road, Stranger Confronts Them With Loaded Gun

aoc
Politics

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Turns Heads Over 'Designer' Dress On 'The View'

influencer
Social

Influencers Cause Uproar Over 'Quarankini' Trend On Instagram

driver
Society

DUI Driver Who Maimed Principal Shows Up Hours Late To Court, Judge Calls Off Plea Deal

asbury
Society

Police Order Man To Take Down 'Obscene' Sign From His Lawn Or Face Criminal Charges

assignment
Society

4th Grade Student-Teacher Gets Fired Over 'Controversial' Assignment