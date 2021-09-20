Video Shows Teacher Stripping Off Girl's Shirt During Scuffle In Front Of Entire Classroom

A teacher as a Salem alternative school is on leave after she was caught on cameral pulling a student through a class doorway and ripping off the student’s shirt during the incident.

The video showed the teacher reprimanding the 15-year-old student, who was allegedly having a panic attack because of an argument between the teacher and other students. She needed to leave the room, but the teacher grabbed her from behind and pulled her back into the class.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"I opened the door. I was already out of the classroom, and she decided to wrap her arm around my neck, pull me back into the classroom. My sweatshirt came off - the entire thing came off - and the whole class saw me naked. And after that, I just started crying hysterically. It was the most embarrassing moment of my life," she recalled. The girl's face was obscured in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

According to a Salem-Keizer School District spokesman, the incident occurred at the Roberts Literacy Center. He added that the teacher, Carrie McCann, was placed on paid administrative leave. "We have to find out through the investigation what the state of mind was, why she was doing it, why she put her hands on the student," Jay Remy stated.

Sources: CBS News