Video Shows Prius Owner 'Freak Out' After Seeing Couple In Diesel Truck In Parking Lot

Photo Credit: FailinVideoTV

Photo Credit: FailinVideoTV

In a video captured in a parking lot, a woman is seen ranting at a couple, shouting profanity despite the presence of young children.

The woman is seen storming over to the truck, then telling its occupants: “I came over here because it was quiet. There was nobody here, and you come up here with your gas-guzzling piece of sh*t and the exhaust is spewing everywhere!”

When the woman in the truck warns her against cursing in front of her young daughter, the woman doubles down.

Photo Credit: FailinVideoTV

Photo Credit: FailinVideoTV

“Shut the f*ck up,” she yells at the mom, who responds, “Get out!”

The man shooting the video is heard telling his wife, “Don’t.”

The enraged woman then adds, “Don’t even touch me.”

Ironically, the woman goes on to tell the couple, “I’m just asking you to be pleasant and courteous, and you guys aren’t willing to.”

We then learn the cause of the conflict.

Photo Credit: FailinVideoTV

Photo Credit: FailinVideoTV

The owner of the truck tells the woman, “I backed up,” but the woman points at his exhaust pipe and maintains that the wind is blowing towards her Prius, which has the windows down. She then demands why the truck is running, and he replies, “Because my daughter is in here!”

The woman interrupts him, demanding that he turn off his car instead of keeping the air conditioning on for his young daughter.

The father says that the child was sleeping and has allergies, but the irate woman doesn’t seem to care. She instead continues her tirade, calling the father “mindless” and “ignorant.”

Photo Credit: FailinVideoTV

Photo Credit: FailinVideoTV

The woman questions why he needs such a car, and despite explaining that he has horses, she points at his kids and says, “You got two kids, and you’re going to train them to be the same way.”

This strikes a chord in the kids’ mother, who has a few choice words for the rude woman.

The woman then turns back and gets way too close to the mother and her daughter, shouting at them and throwing her hands around.

Photo Credit: FailinVideoTV

Photo Credit: FailinVideoTV

The father, concerned, calls to his wife when he notices the crazed woman circling around the truck towards the woman, who was standing guard at the truck, protecting her kids.

The woman, despite her self-righteous rant, was slammed by fellow Prius owners, who commended the couple for keeping their cool against the unhinged woman.

