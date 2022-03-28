Prisoner Learns Of Child Molester’s Heinous Crimes In Courtroom, Makes Him Pay The Price

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

Footage of a prisoner headbutting a convicted child molester is going viral (video below).

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Josiah Davies is receiving praise from social media users after he was caught on surveillance video attacking convicted child molester Christopher Elwell, WMUR/CNN reported.

Elwell had just been sentenced to seven and a half to 15 years behind bars for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl. He had exposed the 4-year-old girl to sexually explicit material in his New Hampshire home, according to Assistant Strafford County Attorney Emily Conant.

The assaults took place on June 24 and June 25. Elwell had also showed the sexually explicit videos to a 9-year-old and another 4-year-old girl. He had forced the victim to perform acts similar to the ones seen in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Elwell initially denied sexually assaulting the girl, but admitted his guilt on Nov. 30. He also admitted that he did not register himself as a sex offender for a previous charge in 2008.

Davies was reportedly sitting in the back of the courtroom when Elwell admitted his guilt to the judge. He heard the victim's mother plead for a long sentence, saying that she believed Elwell would not stop harming little girls.

A plea bargain deal was reached so that the victim would not be forced to testify at the trial and relive the horrifying assault.

Davies, who was awaiting his own arraignment and a hearing on his alleged probation violation, attacked Elwell as soon as he sat near him. He didn't let his shackles get in the way of the attack, using his head to attack Elwell repeatedly before authorities intervened.

The two men did not know each other prior to the encounter in court. Davies could now be facing over three years -- and up to seven years -- in prison after attacking Elwell, according to The Inquisitr.

While Davies may be facing more prison time, he did win the praise and adoration of social media users. A GoFundMe page was also created to raise money for Davies, but was soon deleted.

"I don't support vigilantism, but I don't have a problem with #JosiahDavies attacking this repeat child (molester)," wrote one Twitter user. "Besides, I mean come on, 'I may he cuffed, but I'll still beat your a**... with my head.' #HeadbuttAPedophile."

"I'd like to buy this Josiah Davies some smokes or a steak dinner," wrote another.

"His name is Josiah Davies. This happened in Dover, New Hampshire," added another user. "Send this guy a few bucks, he deserves it!"

Sources: WMUR/CNN via WOIO, The Inquisitr, Twitter (2, 3)