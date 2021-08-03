Video Shows Passenger Duct-Taped To Seat After Alleged Confrontation With Flight Crew

Author:
Publish date:
Photo Credit: New York Post

Photo Credit: New York Post

An apparently unhinged passenger on American Airlines Flight 1774 was duct-taped to her seat last week after allegedly attacking the flight crew and trying to open the cabin door midflight.

In a video posted on social media, the gray-haired woman can be seen with silver duct tape over her mouth, with her body and arms seemingly taped to her seat.

She is heard screaming: “You! You! You!” as other passengers exited the flight with flight attendants calmly nodding their goodbyes.

The two-hour flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Charlotte, NC, departed at midnight on July 6 after a three-hour delay. However, about an hour into the flight, all hell broke loose. In subsequent videos, @lol.ariee, the passenger who posted the original video, explained the chaotic scene.

Photo Credit: New York Post

Photo Credit: New York Post

She stated that about 1:30 a.m., flight attendants started turning on the lights, “and we see all flight attendants running up and down the aisles, frantically kind of like whispering to each other.”

She stated that the flight crew went on to lock bathrooms and started grabbing bags from overhead bins, but didn’t explain what was happening, she stated.

“It was just kind of like chaos and no one knows what’s going on,” she said.

Finally, according to her, the pilot was heard over the intercom asking passengers to remain in their seats, and referenced “a bad situation in the plane right now.”

Photo Credit: New York Post

Photo Credit: New York Post

“Then we’re gradually starting to hear more and more screaming, and we’re like, ‘Wait a minute,'” she said.

When they were about to land, a flight attendant sitting near them explained that a woman “had an outburst and like, had the urge to get off the plane. And she was saying, ‘I need to get off this plane,’ and she went up to the exits and started banging on the doors, saying, ‘You need to let me off this plane!'”

“I guess it took all five flight attendants to subdue her and like literally take her down so,” she stated. “They pretty much took her down, put her in the seat and duct taped her.”

American Airlines confirmed the incident, telling The Post that the woman had assaulted and bitten a flight attendant after she “attempted to open the forward boarding door” and had been restrained “for the safety and security of other customers and our crew.”

Photo Credit: New York Post

Photo Credit: New York Post

The flight was met by emergency personnel on the ground in Charlotte, and the woman was taken to a local hospital, the airline stated.

She was placed on American Airline’s “internal” no fly list pending an investigation.

Sources: New York Post

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

passenger
Society

Video Shows Passenger Duct-Taped To Seat After Alleged Confrontation With Flight Crew

toygun
Society

10-Year-Old Boy Arrested, Charged With Felony For Playing With Toy Guns Outside

fight
Society

Boy Records Video Of School Fight, Mom Gets Arrested After Posting Footage To Facebook

cop
Society

Man Sees Cop Who Put Him In Prison At BBQ, Approaches Without Warning To Repay Him

model
Society

Model Loses Welfare Benefits, Goes To Jail After Authorities Investigate Her Facebook Profile

gunfire
Society

Man Shot After Exchange Of Gun Fire With Police, Family Demands Justice

flag
Society

Restaurant Manager Says He Was Fined $200 For Flag Display On 4th Of July

employee
Society

Car Dealership Employee Makes 'Offensive' Facebook Post About Black Customer, Gets Fired