Video Shows Moment Things Go Wrong When Old Man Turns The Tables On Pranksters

YouTubers Erik Meldik and Cenek Styblo, known as the “ViralBrothers,” accused the driver of a black Lamborghini of cutting them off, and the man flipped them the bird when they honked at him.

Ticked off about the incident, the duo decided to get back at the man the best way they knew – by pranking him. They followed the car to its parking spot and placed a fake poop on the hood of the Lamborghini. One pretended to be pooping on the car as the other took a video.

The incident took a turn when the driver returned to his car and spotted one of the boys with toilet paper in hand. Assuming that he’d just defecated on his car, the driver began yelling at them.

He then pulled out a taser and aimed it at the prankster, who took off. The elderly driver fired his weapon, hitting the prankster as he tried to run away.

He was left writhing in pain, his co-prankster shouting in the background like a maniac.

Some people claimed that the prank had been staged, but the ViralBrothers posted a follow up video which showed the small puncture wounds caused by the Taser’s prongs.

However, we can never be too sure that it was not staged.