Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Publish date:

Video Shows Moment Things Go Wrong When Old Man Turns The Tables On Pranksters

Author:
Photo Credit: ViralBrothers

Photo Credit: ViralBrothers

YouTubers Erik Meldik and Cenek Styblo, known as the “ViralBrothers,” accused the driver of a black Lamborghini of cutting them off, and the man flipped them the bird when they honked at him.

Photo Credit: ViralBrothers

Photo Credit: ViralBrothers

Ticked off about the incident, the duo decided to get back at the man the best way they knew – by pranking him. They followed the car to its parking spot and placed a fake poop on the hood of the Lamborghini. One pretended to be pooping on the car as the other took a video.

Photo Credit: ViralBrothers

Photo Credit: ViralBrothers

The incident took a turn when the driver returned to his car and spotted one of the boys with toilet paper in hand. Assuming that he’d just defecated on his car, the driver began yelling at them.

He then pulled out a taser and aimed it at the prankster, who took off. The elderly driver fired his weapon, hitting the prankster as he tried to run away.

He was left writhing in pain, his co-prankster shouting in the background like a maniac.

Photo Credit: ViralBrothers

Photo Credit: ViralBrothers

Some people claimed that the prank had been staged, but the ViralBrothers posted a follow up video which showed the small puncture wounds caused by the Taser’s prongs.

However, we can never be too sure that it was not staged.

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

prank
Society

Video Shows Moment Things Go Wrong When Old Man Turns The Tables On Pranksters

pedophile
Society

Pedophile Sexually Abused Newborn Baby, Faints In Court When Judge Reads His Sentence

electrician
Society

Electrician Helps Struggling Couple With Broken Heater, Gets Lured Back With Fake 'Inspection'

note
Society

Idaho Sheriff’s Deputies Stop To Grab Lunch, Server Turns Heads After Slipping Them A Note

student
Society

Student Complains She's 'Uncomfortable' With 'Too Many White People' In Multicultural Center

teen
Society

Teen Girl Targeted By Predator, Dad Sets Up Sting To Catch Him When He Shows Up On Property

couple
Society

Police Seize $107k From Married Massachusetts Couple Without Even Charging Them For A Crime

mother
Society

Unfit Mother Records Live Video, Celebrates CPS Taking Away Her 7 Kids: 'I’m Living Life ’Cause Them Kids Gone!'