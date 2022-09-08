Video Shows Moment Passenger Gets Revenge On Woman Blocking Her View Of In-Flight TV

In a video viewed over 97 million times, two passengers are seen getting into a petty fight over the front passenger’s hair.

The front passenger is seen deliberately blocking the on-board TV with her long hair, irritating the passenger behind her, who keeps flipping it back to the front.

However, after a flight attendant in a black mask walks past, the passenger snips pieces of the hair off, sticks a lollipop in the hair before dunking it in her cup of coffee. The two women then flick the hair back and forth repeatedly, the front passenger unaware of the damage to her hair.

The video racked up millions of views on TikTok, sparking conflicting reactions.

One person commented: “At first I was with the lady in the front but after she kept throwing her hair back I feel like she got what she deserved.”

However, many people doubted the clip, with one user pointing out that the passengers could be friends because they had the same hats on.

“You would absolutely know someone is touching your hair,” one comment read.

Others claimed that the woman was wearing a wig and the video was staged.

One commenter pointed out: “Come on thats a wig! Totally staged! You think after she flipped it she didn't feel all that stuff in her hair!”

Sources: Daily Mail