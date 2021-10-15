Video Shows Moment Angry Customer Slaps Burger King Employee

Note: we are republishing this story amid increasing reported levels of bad behavior from customers amid the coronavirus pandemic. More on that here: https://www.today.com/food/food-workers-discuss-pandemic-confrontations-angry-customers-t224537

A Pennsylvania Burger King employee was slapped across the face by a furious customer at the end of an angry rant, a viral video showed.

The video, which was posted on Twitter, shows the customer standing a few inches from the employee’s face without a mask. The man was ranting about a female employee, claiming that she “can’t count except for robbery and stealing stuff.”

“She needs to get the f–k out of here before I get her put in jail for the rest of her life,” he ranted.

The shocked employee reminded the customer that he was on camera, and he responded by slapping the worker before exiting the store.

The man, later identified as 21-year-old Austin Addison, was later arrested and charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, TMZ reported.

The 13-second video didn’t capture that entire incident, but a witness stated that Addison had walked into the store looking for the female employee, who he apparently knew.

Addison threw his keys, prompting witnesses to try and calm him down, and that’s where the recording started.

Addison was an employee of Harbor Freight Tools, but was no longer employed there when the incident occurred. However, the company told TMZ that it doesn’t condone the former employee’s behavior.

TMZ’s initial report stated that Addison had been on a racist rant, but the report was later corrected, with the outlet stating that it didn’t appear to be the case.

