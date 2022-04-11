Video Shows 8 Girls Brutally Attack Teen Girl Sitting By Herself, Police Don't Make Single Arrest

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime across America during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A 15-year-old girl was alone at Melbourne’s Southern Cross Station waiting for a train on Sunday afternoon when she was attacked by a gang on eight girls.

The teen is seen in the video dressed in a black tracksuit waiting on a platform bench when one girl punches her in the face. She is then hit by another girl before getting kicked in the head three times.

The girl is then punched in the face so hard her head snaps back, and when she turns her head away, she is punched in the back of the head five times.

While the rest of the attack was not caught on camera, the victim’s mother told 7News that her daughter was then dragged on the ground and stomped on.

The mom wrote a comment on Facebook stating that the attack left her daughter bleeding from her nose and mouth, she sustained broken ribs, severe bruising, and a suspected broken cheekbone.

The teen knows at least one of her attackers, and said that she believed she was attacked because she talked to a boy one of her attackers “liked.”

Police have not made any arrests despite the attack occurring days prior.

Speaking to Daily News Australia, a Victoria Police spokesperson said: “Police are aware of footage of an assault at a train station circulating on social media. Based on the information provided at this stage we have not been able to confirm if a complaint has been made in relation to the incident.”

A GoFundMe page set up for the victim and her family featured the description: “We have decided to try and raise some sort of financial contribution to enable her to gain support through therapy, to gain the physical martial arts training to give her back her confidence to leave her house again. (And) If possible, something for her to enjoy. A little weekender or holiday to show her how much love there is out there for her so she doesn't feel alone.”

Sources: Daily Mail