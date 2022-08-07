Video Of 3-Year-Old Girl Being 'Racially Bullied' By Neighbors Sparks Controversy After Surfacing Online

Note: we are republishing this story amid a nationwide conversation about race relations in America.

In a heartbreaking video posted on Facebook, a little white girl is hit, pushed, and verbally abused by a group of girls at the encouragement of an older boy, who is off camera.

Captioned “When white people pi** black people off,” the post racked up over 250,000 views, with scores of people slamming and threatening the children’s parents, who had no clue about the incident.

The video showed the little girl sitting on a plastic bike as two older girls shouted “you ugly” at her. The toddler, Mackenzie Peterson, is seemingly spat on by another girl, identified as Mackenzie’s five-year-old neighbor.

Another girl takes Mackenzie’s hand and hits her with it as the 12-year-old boy behind the camera asks, “Why you hitting yourself? Why you hitting yourself?”

When Mackenzie cries, the bullies leave her in the middle of the street.

The second video posted showed Mackenzie off her bike and trying to play with the others. One of the girls says, “Hit her hard and slap her head like this.”

In another scene, Mackenzie tried to share a toy with one of the girls, but the older boy tells the other girl to “throw it on the ground.” She does, and Mackenzie is seen crying as she rushes to pick the toy up.

With the three-year-old bent over to pick up her toy, the other girls rush over to hit her.

The account used to post the video, Ray Wright, was later found to be a fake account set up by the 12-year-old boy.

The video mentions the race of everyone involved in the incident, but no racial language was used against Mackenzie.

The parents of the children were identified after the video racked up more views, and people started making threatening calls to the father of the 12-year-old boy and the girls.

In his own video, the father of the kids walks to neighbor Shawn Peterson’s house to explain and apologize for his children bullying Mackenzie.

“I wasn't happy with the video, obviously,” Shawn Peterson said. “I am disgusted with it.”

However, he stated that he trusted his neighbor to do the right thing.

He told Fox 9: “He's taking care of it. Trust me. He's a good father and everything like that, so I'm not worried about what he's doing over there.”

The father refuted claims that his kids were racially bullying Mackenzie, and stated: “I honestly don't know where it comes from. We don't teach that in our household. We're not racist, none of that.”

He stated that his daughter always played with Mackenzie, and that the incident was blown out of proportion.

He said of the five-year-old: “She's not that way. You can see she's - they're - clearly getting coached through the whole situation. When I saw it, I was disgusted with the video - very disgusted.”

He revealed that his 12-year-old son was being punished for his behavior, and that his internet and television privileges had been taken away.

Despite both fathers maintaining that the situation was handled, police checked in on the situation. They left satisfied that there was no larger issue.

Sources: Daily Mail