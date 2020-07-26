Video Captures 'Priceless' Moment Deployed Soldier Returns Home To Meet His Newborn

A month after he learnt that his wife was pregnant, First Lieutenant Jake Osborne got deployed to Afghanistan.

He was heartbroken to know that he wouldn’t be there to care for his wife during the pregnancy.

After his deployment, he found out that he wouldn’t even be able to make it home for the birth. After a long nine months away, Osborne’s commander ordered him to pack his bags on May 12. He was sent home on leave so that he could meet his newborn.

His baby was born while he was still on the flight, but his family was set up and ready to capture the moment he finally met his baby girl at Athens Regional Health System Medical Center hospital.

“I rounded the corner… and froze at the door. I didn’t know what to say. I was giggling like a little school girl,” Osborne recounted the moment he saw his baby for the first time. “It was unreal, unlike anything I’ve ever felt.”

When he finally held the baby, he was in complete awe. His family stood nearby, shedding tears of joy as they watched on.

