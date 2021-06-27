Video Captures Moment Officer Lets K-9 Partner Loose After Suspect Punches Him In The Face

A New York police K-9 was caught on video taking down a man who punched a cop in the face.

23-year-old Randy Martinez, a resident of Newburgh, stated that he was leaving his house with a friend when a man, who was later identified as 31-year-old Tony Mann, walked onto his driveway and threatened him with a knife.

Martinez told the Times Herald-Record: “I rolled down the window and was going to tell him he can’t be on my property, and then he takes out his knife, and I’m just like, ‘Oh, God, no. What’s going to happen?’" He added that he called police because he was "so scared," and that his loved ones were still in the house, and that he started filming the scene when police arrived.

In the video, an officer is seen trying to talk to Mann, who made strange movements before punching Roman Scuadroni, a Newburgh police officer. Scuadroni took a moment then opened the door of his patrol car and let out his K-9 partner, Lee.

Lee pounced on the suspect and chomped down on his arm as Scuadroni put his arms around Mann's neck to restrain him. Mann was ultimately forced to the ground.

Another officer then arrived on the scene to help with the arrest, all while Lee was still on Mann. Lee was eventually pulled off by Scuardroni, who only suffered minor cuts and injures.

Investigators stated that they found a folding knife on Mann, who was taken to the emergency room to be treated for a minor dog bite.

He was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, third-degree assault, obstructing governmental administration and second-degree menacing.

Sources: Fox News