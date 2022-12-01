Video Captures Moment Group Of Men Rush SUV After Family Gets Broadsided In Chicago

Note: we are republishing this story, which originally made the news in June 2020, in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the pandemic.

According to Chicago residents near 51st and Lawndale, accidents at the busy intersection are not uncommon. This week, video showed the residents, bare handed, rescuing a family trapped in an overturned SUV.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Isaac Terrazas said: "Adrenaline, fear. My legs were shaking so bad, yeah, fear. I was scared for them."

Terrazas was among the dozen people who jumped in to help. He could be seen shirtless and in red shorts helping to push the SUV upright.

He said: "We didn't know if anybody else was in there, so we decided to flip it over. And we made sure on the other side no one would get crushed."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The SUV had been swiped by a van, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle flipped twice. The van fled the scene.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the van had run a red light.

Terrazas stated that he was with his stepdad when he heard screams from the car. The screams prompted them and other witnesses to rush to the SUV to help.

"I heard the mom crying and asking where her baby was," he said.

The child was strapped in the car seat, crying.

James Nass IV recounted: "As soon as we found it was a little child in there that was the turning point. We definitely needed to do something because the fire department was five minutes away."

They grabbed what they could to clear the way.

"Hammers or bats, whatever they could just to break the windows to get them out," Nass said.

Police revealed that the occupants of the SUV were all in good condition.

Speaking of the community banding together to help, Terrazas said: "It didn't matter what race we were, how old we were. We're all just humans, we all helped, and that little act there shows we can come together and do something."

Sources: CBS Chicago