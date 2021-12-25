Veteran Visits Jail With His Service Dog, Loses Control As It Suddenly Sprints Toward Inmate

Note: we are republishing this story to raise awareness about the importance of respecting service dogs and their owners. Service dogs are not considered pets so you should think twice about petting one next time you see one in public. You can learn more about proper etiquette with service dogs here: https://www.dailypaws.com/dogs-puppies/meeting-service-dog

Bill Campbell had been with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife for 19 years as a biologist when he decided to reenlist. He’d previously worked as an executive officer in the national guard for almost 10 years, but he was willing to take a rank and pay cut to serve his country again.

He was stationed in Iraq between 2004 and 2005, managing security at a Forward Operating Base. Over the year, the station was hit by numerous blasts, and Campbell suffered two concussions, with one blast leaving him with shrapnel too close to an irreparable part of his brain.

Campbell, although he looks okay, is classified as 100 percent disabled by the military. He has a crippling fear of crowds, and suffers from PTSD and memory loss.

To help him cope, he received Pax – a service dog.

Pax has been a great companion and brought comfort to Campbell, helping him maneuver through civilian life. However, Campbell is not the only person whose life was touched by Pax.

As a pup, Pax spent time with Laurie, an inmate at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, just north of New York City.

When Campbell took Pax to the facility, the reunion between pup and trainer was enough to bring tears to everyone’s eyes.

