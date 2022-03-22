Skip to main content

Veteran Trucker Spots Man Abusing Woman At Waffle House, Gives Him An Instant Dose Of Karma

Photo Credit: Google, Richard Rosequist

Photo Credit: Google, Richard Rosequist

Note: we are republishing this story in light of reports that indicate the pandemic has caused a surge in domestic abuse globally. More on this here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/12/29/coronavirus-domestic-violence/

The Waffle House incident began after a Black male began yelling at his wife/girlfriend in the crowded restaurant. This escalated, and he started choking her.

Photo Credit: Google

Photo Credit: Google

The video, which started mid-confrontation, showed a bigger man, a truck driver, screaming obscenities at the smaller Black male, who was visibly frightened. The truck driver got in the man’s face and shouted at him: “You touch her again and you will be my mother f*cking breakfast.”

Photo Credit: Richard Rosequist

Photo Credit: Richard Rosequist

He then went on to tell the man that hitting a woman was not how to get his point across, and that if he did it again, he would personally deliver a beating.

Photo Credit: Richard Rosequist

Photo Credit: Richard Rosequist

The driver, getting angrier, roughed up the man to make sure his message was received.

Photo Credit: Richard Rosequist

Photo Credit: Richard Rosequist

The smaller man’s friend stood up to defend his friend, who seemed emboldened by the support. The two men were seen on top of the restaurant furniture threatening to shoot the truck driver, who remained unfazed, and went on to respond: “Shoot me mother f*cker. Shoot me. It won’t be the first time.”

Sources: Daily Mail

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

veteran
Society

Veteran Trucker Spots Man Abusing Woman At Waffle House, Gives Him An Instant Dose Of Karma

Waiter Caught Off Guard By What Family Scribbled On Receipt (Photo) Promo Image
Society

Waiter Caught Off Guard By What Family Scribbled On Receipt

dad
Society

Dad's Method Of Punishing 10-Year-Old Daughter Goes Viral Online

lifesupport
Society

She Refused To Pull The Plug On Her Husband, Years Later He Awoke And Said 2 Unexpected Words

mother
Society

Mother Goes To Class With 'Misbehaved' Daughter, Comes Away With Long List Of Grievances

teen
Society

Grandfather Of Teen Killed By Homeowner's Son During Burglary Claims AR-15 Made Fight ‘Unfair’

grandpa
Society

Grandpa Decides His Family Is A Bunch Of ‘Takers’, Leaves His Fortune To Someone Who 'Deserved It More'

mcdonalds
Society

McDonald’s Worker Tells Cop ‘I Ain’t Serving No Police’, Boss Has Perfect Reply