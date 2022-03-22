Veteran Trucker Spots Man Abusing Woman At Waffle House, Gives Him An Instant Dose Of Karma

Note: we are republishing this story in light of reports that indicate the pandemic has caused a surge in domestic abuse globally. More on this here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/12/29/coronavirus-domestic-violence/

The Waffle House incident began after a Black male began yelling at his wife/girlfriend in the crowded restaurant. This escalated, and he started choking her.

The video, which started mid-confrontation, showed a bigger man, a truck driver, screaming obscenities at the smaller Black male, who was visibly frightened. The truck driver got in the man’s face and shouted at him: “You touch her again and you will be my mother f*cking breakfast.”

He then went on to tell the man that hitting a woman was not how to get his point across, and that if he did it again, he would personally deliver a beating.

The driver, getting angrier, roughed up the man to make sure his message was received.

The smaller man’s friend stood up to defend his friend, who seemed emboldened by the support. The two men were seen on top of the restaurant furniture threatening to shoot the truck driver, who remained unfazed, and went on to respond: “Shoot me mother f*cker. Shoot me. It won’t be the first time.”

