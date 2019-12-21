Veteran Brings Service Dog Into Restaurant, Customer Eating Next To Him Loses It

Heavy.com reports state that at Kathy's Crab House & Family Restaurant in Delaware City, a woman was filmed screaming at a group of people in the middle of the restaurant. She argued that having a dog in the dining room is "nasty." She further states that there should be a "separate section" for people with animals.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In the viral video, the woman who also claims to be a widow of a military veteran did not stand down and can be seen screaming to an employee saying, "So what? It's still nasty to me!" She was talking about the large Great Dane wearing a vest that read "PTSD Service Dog."

She also continued to argue with other patrons and even calling one of the women a "b----" and a "whore."

The woman and her male companion were about to leave, but then they re-entered when another woman dared her to "get the last word, b----. "

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The woman's male companion warned her that she's being recorded, but she ignored him.

She looked at the camera directly and stated, "I don't care! Record me! Like I said, it's disgusting to have an animal in a public restaurant."

At some point, a man named John intervened and ordered her to leave. But the veteran calms him down and diffuses the situation. The woman and her friend then leave.

The viral video was uploaded on Youtube by the restaurant owner, RJ. Wisowaty, where it racked up thousands of views.

Kathy's Crab House & Family issued an apology on its Facebook page stating that:

"It is unfortunate that some of the public are not familiar with federal regulations regarding service animals, which, in fact, do permit service animals into establishments such as grocery stores, public buildings and restaurants, giving aid and comfort to their masters in their time of need."

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Inside Edition