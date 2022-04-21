Skip to main content

USDA Rejects Georgia Farmer's Application Because It Contained An 'Offensive' Word

Photo Credit: Fox 5 Atlanta

Photo Credit: Fox 5 Atlanta

Note: we are republishing this story amid record high levels of political division in America. According to Pew surveys, the US ranks among the highest in the world according to how many people feel more divided than before the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.latimes.com/politics/newsletter/2021-10-15/us-most-divided-nation-in-worldwide-survey-essential-politics

The US Department of Agriculture declined a Georgia cattle farmer Gene King's application for a special interstate transport license because his address included "a banned word."

"No one's got a problem coming to Gay, Georgia. I don't have a problem living in Gay, Georgia. But the USDA's got a problem with Gay, Georgia," King said in an interview.

Photo Credit: Fox 5 Atlanta

Photo Credit: Fox 5 Atlanta

Moreover, King admitted that the name can be quite confusing when used in a typical conversation.

"I have gay friends."

"Here in Gay, Georgia?"

"No, not in Gay, Georgia."

"You have gay friends outside of Gay."

"Outside of Gay, yeah."

Earlier this month, Gene applied for a special ID through the USDA called a Premises Number. That enables him to purchase and sell cattle across state lines. He finished the form and requested to check on his status.

"She said it's kicking it out saying that's an offensive word and won't accept your application," King said.

Because of the banned word, the USDA emailed back with a workaround. Change Gene's hometown on the application from Gay to Bay. However, King did not agree.

Photo Credit: Fox 5 Atlanta

Photo Credit: Fox 5 Atlanta

"And I said no, I don't want to submit it as Bay, Georgia. I want to submit it as Gay, Georgia because that's where I live. And she said do you want a number or not?" King said he told the government worker over the phone.

In response to the incident, the USDA issued a statement:

The premises identification allocator was originally developed in the early 2000s for the National Animal Identification System, using the technology available at the time. The program was very contentious and IT developers were concerned about the possibility of people attempting to create “bad” premises IDs to prove there was a problem with the program or its IT systems. They created a database of words with bad connotations that would not be allowed in the system.

Sources: Fox 5 Atlanta

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

USDA
Society

USDA Rejects Georgia Farmer's Application Because It Contained An 'Offensive' Word

boy
Society

Mom Notices Her Boy Not Go Into School After Being Dropped Off, Then She Realizes Why

robber
Society

Armed Robber Shot By Good Samaritan, Family’s Reaction Sparks Outrage

rapist
Society

61-Year-Old Man Who Beat Wife's Rapist To Death Learns His Fate

9
Society

Man Tries To Sexually Assault Woman, She Breaks Off A Piece Of Him He’ll Never Be Able To Get Back

dog
Society

Veteran Visits Jail With His Service Dog, Loses Control As It Suddenly Sprints Toward Inmate

burglar
Society

Gun Owner Shoots And Kills Burglar Then Goes Back To Sleep Before Calling 911, Gets Arrested

Boy Wakes Up, Turns To Mom, Says: Oh Mom, By The Way, I Forgot To Tell You. I Saw Your 2 Other Kids Promo Image
Society

Boy Wakes Up, Turns To Mom And Says: ‘Oh Mom, By The Way, I Forgot To Tell You - I Saw Your 2 Other Kids’