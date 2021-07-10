US Olympian Who Protested National Anthem Faces Backlash Over Past 'Offensive' Tweets

Gwen Berry, Olympic hammer thrower and self-proclaimed Activist-Athlete, has defended her racially-charged and offensive tweets, and went as far as to compare her controversy to Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination allegations.

After Berry’s decade-old tweets surfaced online, the 32-year-old took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon, writing: “Is that the best THEY could come up with? I’ll just say I can relate to the Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the USA Brett Kavanaugh and agree, there’s a lot of s**t I don’t do like I did when I was 18 or 20.”

She was responding to a New York Post article which featured the offensive tweets.

Berry’s tweets mocked Chinese, Mexican and white people, and even included jokes about rape, alluding that she would “stomp on a child,” and using the word “retarded,” Fox News reported.

Most of the tweets were written when she was in her early 20s, long before her 2016 Rio Olympics selection and the 2014 Pan American Sports Festival. However, she was still competing for the country at a national level.

On November 2012, she wrote: “Mexicans just don't care about ppl.”

In April 2011 she tweted: “Just saw this gurl wearing heels with white socks!! What the Hell..#chineseppl always try to start new trends..smh..ggguuurrrllll.”

In June 2011, she wrote: “This lil white boy being bad as hell!! I would smack his *** then stomp him!! Smh #whitepplKids hella disrespectful.”

Later in 2011, she tweeted: “White people are sooo retarded when they are drunk.”

She wrote in July 2011: “#BasketballWives is proof that white ppl run they got damn mouths too much n they nosey as hell n they start drama btw crazy blk b&^%^%”

In October 2012, she wrote: “Julie from #BGC gotta nice ass body for a white girl.”

In March 2012, seemingly mocking rape victims, she tweeted: “S/O to all the females that’s gon get drunk, get recked by 4 dudes, then cry rape this weekend.”

She wrote in October 2012: “I'm about to rape my lunch.”

A photo posted on her website in 2015 showed Berry beaming while holding the flag, sparking criticism that she was a fraud who staged her protest on Sunday for attention.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted: “Totally not all an act! She was definitely not protesting to get attention for herself and/or maybe some of those woke Nike sponsorship dollars. 100% legit and not at all a cottage industry victimization scheme we see so much of these days.”

The tweets surfaced after Berry snubbed the flag last weekend as the national anthem played following her Olympic qualifier.

As the anthem drew to a close, she lifted a black T-shirt with the words “Activist Athlete” on the front and put it over her head.

Following the ensuing backlash, Berry defended her actions, tweeting: “I never said I hated this country! People try to put words in my mouth but they can't. That's why I speak out. I LOVE MY PEOPLE. These comments really show that: 1.) people in American rally patriotism over basic morality. 2.) Even after the murder of George Floyd and so many others; the commercials, statements, and phony sentiments regarding black lives were just a hoax.”

Speaking to the Black News Channel on Tuesday, she explained why she was protesting: “I never said that I didn't want to go to the Olympic Games, that's why I competed and got third and made the team. I never said that I hated the country. I never said that. All I said was I respect my people enough to not stand for or acknowledge something that disrespects them. I love my people. Point blank, period.”

Sources: Daily Mail